Fire safety and other things to know the week before July 4th

Fireworks and fire warnings

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - During the summer months, dry conditions often kill brush plants, making fires easier to start and spread.

These fires can be started by anything from the loose chains on a truck to a lit cigarette, or even fireworks.

As the 4th of July approaches, fireworks are being sold all over Bannock County. Stands seem to be appearing every day in grocery store and shopping mall parking lots.

While it isn't illegal to buy or use fireworks within the Pocatello city, use of the products is prohibited outside of the city limits, in the areas where there is a higher potential for brush fires.

But when it comes to fighting the blazes, civilians have sometimes made it more difficult for the fire departments.

Recently, drones have been one of these problem-causing items. While the drones aren't considered dangerous in terms of fire starting, people often use them to try and capture photos and videos of wild and brush fires.

This might not seem like a big deal, but when they are in the area of a fire, local departments are unable to use air support. Planes and helicopters, which would otherwise be able to drop water and foams on the area, must be called off due to the potential for a crash.

Another thing people should know is that they can be on the hook for the total cost of the damage they cause with a fire. Fireworks being set off illegally is a big cause of these fires, which often leave the guilty party will a bill in the tens, and sometimes hundreds, of thousands.