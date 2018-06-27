If you want to launch aerial fireworks, read this

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Independence Day will be here before you know it, and Rexburg Mayor Jerry L. Merrill wants to remind residents about firework laws.

If you have aerial fireworks, a permit from the Rexburg/Madison County Fire Department is required before launching any firework that goes more than 15 feet up in the sky.

This permit requires proof of liability insurance, a written plan of a clear area and a fire suppression plan that is approved by Fire Department personnel.

Rexburg city code follows Idaho state code as follows:

8.04.040 Discharge prohibitions – Exceptions 1) It is unlawful for any person to discharge any firecracker, firework not designated as a "safe and sane" firework, torpedo, firearm, air gun, pneumatic gun, spring gun, B-B gun, rocket, grenade, Molotov cocktail, artillery projectile, pistol, catapult, flipper, ice bomb, pipe bomb, black powder bomb, or any other item(s), bomb(s) or explosive(s) capable of damaging property or injuring persons or animals within the corporate limits of the city. 2) No person shall discharge any non-safe and sane firework anywhere in the city, except at a public exhibition pursuant to special written permit issued by the city chief of emergency services. (Ord. 714 §§l, 3, 1990: Ord. 66(part), 1903).

8.04.050 Restrictions on possession It is unlawful for any person to possess, make, manufacture, or have physical control over any firework not designated as a "safe and sane" firework, torpedo, grenade, Molotov cocktail, artillery projectile, ice bomb, pipe bomb, black powder bomb, or any other type of bomb, explosive, components thereof, or similar item(s) capable of damaging property or injuring humans or animals within the corporate limits of the city. (Ord. 714 §2, 1991: Ord. 66

8.04.060 Violation – Penalty Any person violating any provision of Sections 8.04.040 and 8.04.050 shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding six months, or by a fine not exceeding three hundred dollars, or by both. (Ord. 714 §4, 1991: Ord. 66(part), 1903).

If you launch aerial fireworks without a permit, you may subject to the penalties mentioned above.

Mayor Merrill strongly urges you to follow the law.

He says police will respond to complaints and do their best to keep all citizens safe.