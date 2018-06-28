Holidays

Melaleuca Freedom Celebration among top five shows in country

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There will be approximately 16,000 fireworks displays around the United States on the 4th of July, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.  

And, the association says the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls will be among the top five shows in the country. The Celebration is in its 26th year and is considered one of the largest gatherings west of the Mississippi.  

In addition to Idaho Falls, the remaining top 5 firework shows in the U.S. are in Watertown, South Dakota; Addison, Texas; City of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; and Blue Ash, Ohio.

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is expected to attract about 170,000 people at its new venue at Snake River Landing.

