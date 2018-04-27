I-15 construction to begin Wednesday

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Transportation Department contractors will begin construction work on Interstate 15 between Spencer and Dubois will begin May 2.

The project will reconstruct 8 miles of I-15 pavement that has deteriorated and replace it with a new smooth surface, improved shoulders, drains and upgraded guardrails.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews begin work in the median. Once that work is complete, both north and southbound lanes will travel on the same side and speed limits will be reduced. Construction crews plan to work six days a week.

According to ITD, the work schedule will include removal of existing pavement and the addition of a drainable base layer on top of existing sub-layers. That will be followed by resurfacing of the pavement, improvements to the shoulders and edge drains, and replacing rumble strips and guardrail.

Additional interstate work is planned this year at Rose Road, the northbound lanes of the Sand Road to South Blackfoot interchange, the Northgate interchange in Pocatello, the southbound lanes of the Inkom Bridges, pavement between McCammon and Inkom, and Arimo to McCammon bridges.

