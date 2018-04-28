Idaho Falls participating in Pay It Forward Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper is calling on citizens to participate in national "Pay It Forward Day" tomorrow.

The mayor is joining Bonneville County and local businesses to promote simple acts of kindness around the community. The idea came from a local woman who was having a tough time when a stranger paid for her meal. The city is encouraging everyone to do an act of kindness tomorrow.

"Whether it's paying for somebody's groceries at the grocery store or paying for somebody's meal at the fast food window," said Bud Cranor, public information officer for the city of Idaho Falls. "Or helping somebody across the street, or helping them out with their groceries. Just going across the street and having a conversation with their neighbor. Those are the kinds of things that make Idaho Falls so special. And I think those things happen every day, but this is just an opportunity to take one particular day and try to have everybody focus on that."