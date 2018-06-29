Idaho Falls Power gets new General Manager

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously to appoint Bear Prairie as the new General Manager of Idaho Falls Power during Thursday night's city council meeting.

Prairie has worked for Idaho Falls Power since 2010 where he has served as the Assistant General Manager.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with City leadership and the community to continue Idaho Falls Power’s legacy of delivering reliable and cost-effective services to our City,” said Prairie. “Surrounded by the dedicated staff that works through all conditions to serve our customers, I see many bright days ahead.”

Prairie will make an annual salary of $225,000 and will take over control of Idaho Falls Power from current General Manager, Jackie Flowers, who is leaving to assume leadership of Tacoma Public Utilities in Washington. Her last day with Idaho Falls Power will be July 20, 2018.