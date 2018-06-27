City of Idaho Falls asks for donations at Fourth of July Parade

Idaho Falls asks for donations during Fourth of July parade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Idaho Falls is asking the public to give back this Fourth of July.

The city is joining the Interfaith Community Service Project for a third year. They ask the community to donate items such as canned goods, non-perishable foods, clothing, bedding and cleaning supplies. City officials and members of the Interfaith Community group will collect the donations while walking along in the parade route. They say it's good to donate all throughout the year.

"Around Christmas time around the holidays, people tend to donate a lot to charitable organizations," said Bud Cranor, public information officer for the City of Idaho Falls. "But about halfway through the year they tend to be running low on those kinds of things. And so the mayor saw this as a good way to try to help give back to the community a little bit at a time when we're out there as families and we're having fun. It just gives us an opportunity to think about those less fortunate and kind of help them out a little bit."

The donations will go towards nine local charities.

They are asking for:

-clothing

-bedding

-bath supplies

-paper goods

-sleeping bags

-cleaning supplies

-diapers/pull-ups

-school supplies

-personal hygiene items

-ANY food items (canned good, non-perishable)