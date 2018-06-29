Construction causes traffic headaches around Ammon, Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Major construction continues around Idaho Falls and Ammon, and it's causing some headaches for drivers.

Take a drive down Lincoln Rd. in between Ammon Rd. and Hitt Rd. and it's not pleasant. The construction is causing drivers to use alternate routes, which means other roads are more crowded. Businesses along Woodruff Avenue have noticed the traffic increase.



"Our customers have noticed it more than anything else," said Bryan Vohs who works at the Centennial Salon. "They're delayed. They might be late even until they realize there's traffic that they have to deal with. So they found alternate routes, just like we have to get to work, to be able to be on time and what not."

"Especially at lunch time," said Taylor Wessells, an Eastside Pet Clinic employee. "It's gotten pretty bad. It's hard to get out of this road right here. It takes, I guess it might depend on the day, but yeah it has been busier I've noticed."

Construction is being done on two different roundabouts. One at Hitt Rd and Lincoln, and another at Ammon Rd. and Lincoln. Crews are currently in the process of working on sewer lines and relocating utilities. Once they begin actually constructing the roundabouts, the roads around them will be closed for about 20 days. The county asks drivers to bear with them during construction.

"Be patient," said Bonneville County Public Works Director Steve Rounds. "Obey the speed limit through there. That's always critical for us for safety. And to obey flaggers that are out there working on the project also."

Even though the traffic is causing some headaches, people know it will be worth it in the end.

"Road construction's always annoying," Vohs said. "But we also realize necessary to make the roads better and everything. We all want better roads."

They expect the entire project to be finished in November.