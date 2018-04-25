Idaho Falls receives $600,000 grant

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed Wednesday the City of Idaho Falls has been selected to receive a $600,000 Brownfield Grant.

This grant is designed to help communities and states clean and revitalize brownfield sites.

The city will use the money for environmental assessments, land use planning, market analysis for future uses on impacted properties and to help encourage redevelopment and reinvestment in the areas identified within the grant.

"We are particularly interested in revitalizing our downtown and central portions of our city," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. "This Brownfields funding will greatly help revitalize these areas, encourage reinvestment, and help bring new life to places like Northgate Mile and the south downtown area."

According to the EPA, "Brownfields are defined as those properties whose expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. Brownfields sites include all "real property," including residential, commercial and industrial properties."