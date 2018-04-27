Idaho Falls to commemorate Earth Day Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Tautphaus Park will host a variety of activities as Idaho Falls commemorates Earth Day Saturday.

Activities will center around the Marmo/Lehto Hockey Shelter and the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As part of the day, zoo admission will be free to children 12 and under with a paying adult and a can of food for the Idaho Falls Food Bank or an approved recyclable item.

The event will highlight booths with information on recycling, reusing, and reducing environmental impacts. Vendors will also have information regarding alternative transportation, energy options, water-wise landscaping, "green" product alternatives and healthy and organic foods.

According to the Earth Day Committee, a number of activities are planned, including:

Challenge Course Run for kids 3-14.

Participation in the Drive Up, Drop Off canned food drive.

Skateboard competition at the Tautphaus Park Skate Park. Registration begins at 11:00. The competition begins at noon.

Clean Transportation Show featuring alternatively fueled or hyper-efficient vehicles.

Mayor Casper will speak at noon on the main stage.

The Idaho Falls Astronomical Society will bring their solar telescopes to Earth Day. Come and safely view the sun.

Contest winners for the Earth Day Contests will be announced from the Main Stage at 12:00 noon. Students in grades K-3 compete in the Earth Day Poster contest, students in grades 4-6 compete in the Earth Day Quilt Block contest and students in grades 7-12 compete in the Earth Day Essay contest.

Live Entertainment by Mike Banks Quartet, Taiko Drum Demonstration, and Chuck G, the Magic Irish Guy.

Additional information is available here.

The day is sponsored by the Eastern Idaho Environmental Education Association.