Long time Idaho Falls Police Officer retires
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls Police Officer will be signing off one final time Wednesday.
Mark Goodman will be heading into retirement after 23 years of service.
The IFPD will lose a total of 4 long-time veterans of the police force in the next few weeks as they sign off and enter their well-deserved status of "retired law enforcement officer."
The department currently has 6 vacant positions for patrol officers, and with these retirements, the department has 10 vacancies.
- Lieutenant Dennis Tremayne – 48 years of service
- Sergeant Pat McKenna – 27.5 years of service
- Officer Lynn Billman – 27 years of service
Two of the other officers are expected to retire in July and the last plans to retire in August.