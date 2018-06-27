Idaho Falls

Long time Idaho Falls Police Officer retires

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 09:25 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 10:03 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls Police Officer will be signing off one final time Wednesday.

Mark Goodman will be heading into retirement after 23 years of service.

The IFPD will lose a total of 4 long-time veterans of the police force in the next few weeks as they sign off and enter their well-deserved status of "retired law enforcement officer."

The department currently has 6 vacant positions for patrol officers, and with these retirements, the department has 10 vacancies.

The other three retirees of the police department are:

  • Lieutenant Dennis Tremayne – 48 years of service
  • Sergeant Pat McKenna – 27.5 years of service
  • Officer Lynn Billman – 27 years of service

Two of the other officers are expected to retire in July and the last plans to retire in August.

