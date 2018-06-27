Long time Idaho Falls Police Officer retires

Officer Mark Goodman

Officer Mark Goodman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls Police Officer will be signing off one final time Wednesday.

Mark Goodman will be heading into retirement after 23 years of service.

The IFPD will lose a total of 4 long-time veterans of the police force in the next few weeks as they sign off and enter their well-deserved status of "retired law enforcement officer."

The department currently has 6 vacant positions for patrol officers, and with these retirements, the department has 10 vacancies.

Lieutenant Dennis Tremayne, Sergeant Pat McKenna and Officer Lynn Billman

Lieutenant Dennis Tremayne, Sergeant Pat McKenna and Officer Lynn Billman

Lieutenant Dennis Tremayne – 48 years of service

Sergeant Pat McKenna – 27.5 years of service

Officer Lynn Billman – 27 years of service

The other three retirees of the police department are:

Two of the other officers are expected to retire in July and the last plans to retire in August.