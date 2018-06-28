Idaho Falls

New event center coming to downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Downtown Idaho Falls will soon be home to receptions, weddings, retirement parties, and other events thanks to a brand new event center.

The new event space, called The Dec, will be an open space for people to enjoy.

"It's gonna be just one big open space," said owner Jake Durtschi. "We have a fire place over here. It's gonna be a big linear two-sided fire place, kind of little conversation areas for parties. We're gonna have lots of tables, options for tables. We're gonna have stages things like that."

No, this is not the event center that is supposed to be built by the Snake River Landing. The Dec is located downtown at the corner of Park Avenue and B Street.

"This is gonna be a little bit different because we're downtown," said Durtschi. "You know, it's an older building, it's a historic building, gives people a little different experience. We just want to give people more of a flavor, more people a flavor of downtown."

The new space is part of bringing more life to the downtown area. 

"We see lots of the community being more interested in being downtown," Durtschi said. "More people walking, more people wanting to live and be downtown. And we are just excited  to be part of that momentum, part of that shift of where people want to spend time."

The Dec is scheduled to open August 1st. They aren't taking reservations just yet, in case it doesn't open on time. 

