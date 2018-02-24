New Idaho Falls Auditorium District Executive Director brings new ideas

New Executive Director has big plans...

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Auditorium District has been in the works for years, and so far it seems like there has been very little progress. With the firing of the former Executive Director back in September, the district has hired someone new. Hoping this will bring more traction to the construction.

Only being in office for two weeks, the new Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, Brian "Chip" Scott, has some big plans for the long awaited event center.

"Despite the fact that we're sometime away from the building actually opening," Scott said. "We could go ahead and produce an event or two, as a way to show the community that we're active, we're moving forward, and 'hey' this is the kind of thing that you're going to see in your event center once we get it going."

Been in the works since 2011, the estimated $45 million venue has had little movement but Scott hopes to change that.

"I'm here to be that catalyst and to really keep everything on track and keep us moving," Scott said. "So, we don't have any more delays."

Because of how long the plans have taken, he's ready to launch a second feasibility study.

"The original is dated," Scott said. "Some of those studies the next day are already dated because of the dynamic of it all changes."

With 30 years of experience in his back pocket; working with major arenas, festivals, NASCAR, and more- he has one major goal in mind.

"Whatever the community needs that's what we want to make sure that we raise, and its all said and done," said Scott.