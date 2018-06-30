Idaho Fish and Game searches for injured grizzly

Denali National Park and Preserve

KILGORE, Idaho - Idaho Fish & Game Conservation Officers and law enforcement officers are still looking for an injured grizzly bear.

They responded to reports of an injured bear on Friday in the West Camas Creek drainage near Kilgore.

Attempts to locate the bear Friday were unsuccessful and resumed early Saturday morning.

Wildlife officials placed several traps in the area to capture the injured grizzly.

Although the animal may have gone elsewhere, officials encourage people to be cautious and use "Bear Aware" safety techniques in the area.

The Dubois District of the U.S. Forest Service is considering a closure order for the McGarry Canyon area.

