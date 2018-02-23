Steve Baker / Flickr / CC BY-ND 2.0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Homeless veterans could get a new home in Idaho, with access to health care and other services, under a proposal from housing agencies and local officials.



Idaho Housing and Finance Association President Gerald Hunter told the Idaho Statesman his organization is currently accepting proposals from developers on the project in hopes of breaking ground late next year. The building - which would be the state's first permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless veterans - is expected to be complete by the end of 2020, he said.



Hunter said the housing project could end up anywhere in Idaho, based on the proposals that come in. But Boise city officials are already working on funding plan in hopes that the project will be built in the state's capitol.