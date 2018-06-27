Idaho gets $36.1 million in PILT payments

Related Stories Wyoming gets $31.7 million in PILT payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho will receive nearly $36.1 million from the federal government to compensate the state for non-taxable federal land. Wyoming will receive $31.7 million.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced Wednesday the payments are being made under the Payments in Lieu of Taxes program.

The department says the nearly $553 million in PILT payments were awarded this year. It’s the largest amount ever allocated in the program’s 40-year history.

The payments go to counties in Idaho with national monuments, wildlife refuges and other recreation areas that can’t be taxed by local governments.

Elmore county received the highest payment with $2.3 million, followed by Cassia County with $2.26 million and Blaine county with nearly $2.1 million.

California received the largest payment of all the states with $60 million.

To see each state and county break down, visit HERE.