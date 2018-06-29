Idaho Supreme Court Justice to retire

Justice Joel D. Horton

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After 24 years in the Idaho judiciary, Justice Joel D. Horton announced Friday he will retire from the Idaho Supreme Court at the end of the year.

A University of Idaho law school graduate, Horton practiced in both the public and private sector in Lewiston, Twin Falls, and Boise. He became an Ada County Magistrate Judge in May 1994 and was appointed a District Court Judge in 1996 by Governor Phil Batt. Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter named him to succeed Justice Linda Copple Trout on the Idaho Supreme Court in 2007. He retained his post through two election cycles.

"It has truly been an honor to serve the State and all Idahoans for almost a quarter of a century in different roles in the Idaho courts," said Horton. "I am proud of the work that our judiciary accomplishes at all levels and to have been a part of that work."

Chief Justice Roger Burdick said Horton has made statewide contributions through committee leadership focused on felony sentencing, including the death penalty, and improvement of the judiciary through education.

A new judge will be appointed by the governor from a list of two to four names provided by the Idaho Judicial Council. That appointee will serve out the remainder of Horton's term, which ends in January 2020. A nonpartisan election to elect a justice for the next six-year term will be held in May 2019.