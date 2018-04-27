Missing Idaho Falls man found

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Update: Leo Rigby was found Thursday night. He was less than a quarter-mile from his home.

Idaho Falls Police said a citizen found him and he appears to be ok.

Police wanted to thank the community for helping in recent cases like this.

In a press release Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook said, "Again, thank you so much for your help. This is truly what community policing is all about. It’s been awesome to see suspects feel pressure to turn themselves in and missing persons located by the teamwork of the public, media and law enforcement."

- Original Story:

The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 83-year-old man who has blood sugar issues.

Leo Rigby was last seen today in the 400 block of E 20th Street and left that area in a 2001 Green Ford Ranger Pickup with license plate 8BAJ817.

He may be walking around his neighborhood, near Taylor Mountain, the green belt near the Temple, and/or he fishes on the river and in local canals.

He was last seen wearing a red plaid button up shirt, dark-colored Levis and glasses. Could also be wearing a white ball cap.

If you have seen this man or know where he may be call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.