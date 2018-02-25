ITD shutting down part of I-15 due to visibility

MGN Online

Bonneville County (KIFI/KIDK)- - UPDATE 2/25/18, 1:48 P.M.: ITD will keep the stretch of I-15 closed overnight due to visibility.

Idaho State Police tells Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 there is zero visibility.

They expect it to be closed until 9 A.M. Monday February 25th.

Please plan accordingly with travel if your commute involves I-15 going towards the Osgood area.

The accident between the semi and pickup truck, according to ISP was nothing big to report.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho Transportation Department is shutting down I-15 in both directions from exit 118 to 135 in the Osgood area due to poor visibility from snow and dust.

There are reports of a semi truck and pickup truck accident accident heading southbound on I-15.

