2 vehicle crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 8:51 p.m.:

ISP says Michael Fuson, 68, was driving northbound in the I-15 southbound lane when he collided with Kent Hughes, 67. There were minor injuries; however, no one was transported to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.

UPDATE: 4:23 p.m.:

Both landes of I-15 southbound near Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls were blocked this afternoon due to a wrong way driver.

Idaho State Police say a driver of a truck was going northbound in the southbound lane.The driver hit another car when trying to change lanes. ISP said it was an injury crash, but there is no update on those injuries at this time. All lanes of travel are now open.

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports all lanes are open.

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports the left lane is open. The right lane is partially blocked.

ORIGINAL:

Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two vehicle injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 115, near Idaho Falls.

ISP reports both lanes of travel are blocked for the crash.

Officials ask you use alternate routes of travel.

