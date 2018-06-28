Bonneville County Jail inmate dies, autopsy results pending

Taylor J Ketlinski

IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports a 27-year-old inmate passed away at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Taylor J. Ketlinski of Nampa was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on charges relating to a disturbance in Idaho Falls Monday night. He was booked by the Idaho Falls Police Department for Misdemeanor charges of Disturbing the Peace, Resisting and Obstructing Officers, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug Without a Prescription.

At approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, deputies noticed Ketlinski was having a medical issue and began an evaluation of his well-being while an ambulance was called to the jail.

Idaho Falls Ambulance transported Ketlinski to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he passed away at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association to investigate this incident.

The Bonneville County Coroner’s Office was also notified and an autopsy was performed on Ketlinski Wednesday at approximately 9 a.m.

The results of the investigation and autopsy report are pending.