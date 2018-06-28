Controlled burn gets out of control, threatens homes

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fort Hall Fire Chief Brian Briggs reports a controlled burn got out of control and threatened a couple of homes Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire on Reservation Road west of Rio Vista Road around 1:35 p.m.

Officials said the fire spread throughout two acres and threatened four residential homes.

No structures were lost.

According to Fire Chief Briggs, there were no injuries.

He said the fire will be monitored throughout the night.

The fire is still under investigation by the Fort Hall Fire & EMS.

Fort Hall Fire was assisted by Chubbuck Fire, Pocatello Fire, BIA Wildland fire, BLM and Forest service.