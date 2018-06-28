KIFI Breaking News

Controlled burn gets out of control, threatens homes

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 10:00 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 07:26 AM MDT

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fort Hall Fire Chief Brian Briggs reports a controlled burn got out of control and threatened a couple of homes Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire on Reservation Road west of Rio Vista Road around 1:35 p.m.

Officials said the fire spread throughout two acres and threatened four residential homes.

No structures were lost.

According to Fire Chief Briggs, there were no injuries.

He said the fire will be monitored throughout the night.

The fire is still under investigation by the Fort Hall Fire & EMS. 

Fort Hall Fire was assisted by Chubbuck Fire, Pocatello Fire, BIA Wildland fire, BLM and Forest service.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories