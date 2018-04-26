DMV license services restored after nationwide outage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5:10 p.m. The Idaho Transportation Department reports the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicle license services system has been restored.

Officials say the source of the outage remains unclear at this time but appears to be related to a nationwide license-verification process.

ORIGINAL:

All Idaho Division of Motor Vehicle license services have been suspended due to a nationwide outage.

Officials say they don't know when these services will resume. The source of the outage is unclear, but appears to be a nationwide license-verification process.

ITD will provide updates as they become available.