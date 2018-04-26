2 killed in crash on US91 near Preston

MGN Online

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports two people died after a crash northbound US91 at Cub River Road, 3 miles south of Preston around 12:46 p.m. Wednesday.

ISP reports L. Max Richards, 83, of Franklin was southbound on US91 in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Phyllis Richards, 80, of Franklin was a passenger in the Jeep.

Charley Sistrunk, 67, of Preston, was northbound on US91 in a 2011 Ford Edge, and Debra Sistrunk, 62, of Preston, William Wilson, of Georgetown, KY, and Elijah Wall, 19, of Vine Grove, KY were passengers in the Ford.

According to ISP, Richards started to make a left turn onto Cub River Road, in front of the Ford, and the Ford struck the Jeep on the passenger side. The Jeep came to rest on the east shoulder of the road, and the Ford came to rest in the roadway.

Both L. Max Richards and Phyllis Richards succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

All occupants of the Ford were transported to Franklin County Medical Center by ground ambulance.

Debra Sistrunk was later transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance. PMC says she is currently in stable condition.

Next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports all lanes of travel are now open.

ORIGINAL:

Idaho State Police is investigating a two vehicle injury crash on US91 at milepost 3.8, near Preston.

ISP reports as of 1:25 p.m., one southbound lane is open for traffic.

The other southbound lane and both northbound lanes are blocked for the crash.