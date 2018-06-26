Man arrested after reported assault incident

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reports a man was arrested Tuesday after a reported assault in Lava Hot Springs.

Deputies found the victim of the assault in the early morning hours. Deputies report the victim had sustained a number of injuries which required medical attention but did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Ronald G. Robinson was then identified and detained.

Robinson is being charged with felony Aggravated Assault and is incarcerated in the Bannock County Detention Center.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office said this is an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety.