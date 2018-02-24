Scouts escape 17 Mile Cave

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - 13 Boy Scouts and 5 leaders were evacuated from inside the 17 Mile Cave at 16000 W. Arco Highway early Saturday morning. Four additional people were in the cave. Two of those reportedly fled the scene.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called at 2:40 a.m. after reports that people were trying to evacuate the cave because of smoke from a campfire.

A total of four ambulances and two fire engine crews responded to the scene. Two of the ambulances returnede to service shortly after arrival.

Fire crews entered the cave and began a search. Ambulance crews began to examine the scouts for injuries.

Fire Department officials said some individuals suffered minor smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

