Second threat made toward Challis High School

Google Maps Challis High School

Google Maps Challis High School

Related Stories High school student suspended for...

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reports a second threat was made toward Challis High School this week.

Challis High School administration was informed of the alleged threats directed toward the school on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and Custer County officers were immediately notified and responded to the supposed threats.

Officials report all students are safe, and school is still in session for all students.

District officials said they take the safety of students and employees very seriously and will pursue this matter vigorously.

You can read about the first threat HERE.