Snowmobile accident leaves one dead in Fremont County

MGN Online

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One person is dead after losing control of his snow mobile and hitting a tree.

Fremont County dispatch received a call at 7:30 this evening of a snow mobile accident.

Fremont County EMS and Deputies responded to the scene on the snowmobile trail between Last Chance and Ponds lodge near the Chick Creek trail.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the rider and additional details will be released soon.