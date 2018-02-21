Identity of snowmobiler buried in avalanche released

MGN Online

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 2/21/18 11:45 a.m.: The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports the victim in Tuesday's avalanche is 47-year-old Troy Leishman from Idaho Falls.

The sheriff's office wishes to thank the Star Valley Search and Rescue, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls EMS snd Bonneville County Sheriff's Search and Rescue for their assistance as well as the friends and family of the victim who assisted in the recovery of the victim.

The sheriff's office want to remind you avalanche danger is high and will continue to get higher as the temperatures warm throughout the remainder of the snowmobile season.

ORIGINAL:

A snowmobiler is dead after being buried in an avalanche around 4:06 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Bonneville County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an adult male buried in an avalanche in the upper bowl of Sheep Creek, about 6 miles from the trailhead. Sheep Creek is located directly east of Palisades Reservoir.

The man was snowmobiling with a group of friends.

He was found and dug out of the slide, but did not survive.

Search and Rescue along with Deputies will be working through the night to bring the body out of Sheep Creek.