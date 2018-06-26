KIFI Top Story

3 injured, 1 ejected from vehicle in crash

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 11:51 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 02:00 PM MDT

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Three people were injured and one person was ejected from a vehicle during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 205 in Minidoka County.

Idaho State Police reports 54-year-old Julie Kay Nelson was traveling eastbound on I-84 on Sunday around 10:10 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the road.

Roland Henry Nelson, 54, Emily Elizabeth Delao, 25, and a 16-year-old male passenger were all injured in the crash.

ISP reports Delao was ejected from the vehicle as she was not wearing her seatbelt.

Life Flight transported her to Portneuf Medical Center.

An ambulance transported the other occupants to Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

Officials said all other occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The family is from Orem, Utah.

