All Idaho DMV license services now available

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 12:05 a.m. The Idaho Department of Transportation reports all DMV services are now available and all DMV offices are now open.

ORIGINAL:

The Idaho Department of Transportation reports all DMV services including driver's licensing, registrations, vehicle titling and handicap placards are unavailable at county DMV locations.

ITD said there is no estimated time for when the systems will be back online.

You can check the status HERE.

