KIFI Top Story

All Idaho DMV license services now available

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 09:39 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 12:26 PM MDT

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 12:05 a.m. The Idaho Department of Transportation reports all DMV services are now available and all DMV offices are now open.

ORIGINAL:

The Idaho Department of Transportation reports all DMV services including driver's licensing, registrations, vehicle titling and handicap placards are unavailable at county DMV locations.

ITD said there is no estimated time for when the systems will be back online.

You can check the status HERE.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will keep the story updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories