Jefferson County Deputies say school threat was a rumor

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says there was a rumor started about a student threatening harm to others at Rigby High School.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that after hearing the threat, the school resource officer immediately started safety measures.

The student in question was removed from class and was questioned by deputies.

During that questioning, it was determined that there were no threats of any kind made by the student.

After the investigation, school administrators along with the parents of the student decided to not have him attend school on Friday because he was being threatened by other students.

The sheriff's office stressed again that the student in question was not suspended. There was no criminal action taken either.

In the Facebook post, the sheriff's office said he is a victim of a rumor.

The sheriff's office is encouraging anyone, that if you see or hear something, to please call local law enforcement to take care of the issue.