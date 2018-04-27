Local child advocacy center holds open house

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One local child advocacy center held an open house to raise funds to help protect children. "Bright Tomorrows" of Pocatello invited the public to its center on Friday, asking for any type of donations.

Bright Tomorrows also held a luncheon, had raffles of donated items, and gave tours so visitors could get to know more about the center. The non-profit hopes Friday's events will be able to help spread awareness of child abuse among the community.

"Statistics show that one in four girls and one in six boys will be abused before their 18th birthday," explained Whitney Harris of Bright Tomorrows. "The fact is that a lot of kids in this community utilize our services here, and we really want to raise awareness about what we do, so that people know where to turn if something happens."

If you were not able to make it to their open house and would still like to donate, you still can at the Center on Washington Ave. in Pocatello, or you can make a donation online.