Local church helps community resource center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Hope and Recovery Resource Center in Pocatello is getting help from the local LDS community as part of their stake project. The group is helping put on a parking lot garage sale for the center on April 28.

The community does this annually, and this year they chose the center to help donate items and raise funds for.

All the money raised will go to the center, in hopes of sustaining more resources to help those struggling with alcohol or drug use and mental health disorders.

"We're really blessed to have tremendous support from the local community," said Christopher Daniels, the Executive Director for the Hope and Recovery Resource Center. "It provides funding for activities that are sober safe activities that we provide for the peers here at the center."

The parking lot sale starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow and runs until 3 p.m. at the "Hope and Recovery" parking lot at 210 E. Center St. in Pocatello. If you have some items to donate, the group will still take donations until 8 p.m. on Friday, and early Saturday morning.

For a link to the Facebook event click HERE.