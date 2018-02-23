Minnesota man dies in snowmobile accident

MGN Online

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Minnesota man died in a snowmobile accident north of Yellowstone National Park in Montana.



Park County officials say it appears the man was riding alone on the side of a hill above a creek near Cooke City before losing control of his sled.



KULR-TV reports three other snowmobilers found the man Thursday face down in a creek with his snowmobile on top of him. Park County officials say they don't know when the accident occurred.



The man's name and hometown were being withheld until family members could be notified.



The death comes just over a week after a 45-year-old Canadian man died when he struck a tree near Cooke City. He had been riding his snowmobile on the side of a hill above a group of trees.