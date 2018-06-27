UPDATE: IFPD arrest suspect in Tuesday's bank robbery

IFPD apprehend suspect they believe committed bank robbery

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Idaho Falls Police have arrested 36-year-old Craig Blankenship for Tuesday's Robbery at an Idaho Falls Bank of Commerce, he is being charged with Felony Robbery.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. Idaho Falls Police believe they have located and detained the suspect of the bank robbery.

Idaho Falls Police received a tip from the public which helped them to locate and detain the man.

Police believe the man is the one pictured in the photos obtained through video surveillance footage. Until it is confirmed that he is indeed the suspect in the crime, police will not release his identity.

"Community policing and help from the public is absolutely essential to effective community policing," said Chief Bryce Johnson. "We want to thank the community and our media partners for the prompt attention in sharing this information."

UPDATE: Idaho Falls Police have obtained more video camera surveillance photos of the Bank of Commerce robber. Idaho Falls Police Department

Idaho Falls Police Department

Idaho Falls Police Department

Police believe the man has likely changed his clothing. Officials say he may now be wearing jeans, either a black Nike Air t-shirt with a camouflage colored square on the front or a black Nike t-shirt with teal words “Twenty Three” on the front and the sleeves, and/or a camouflage colored Champion ball cap.If you locate the man, please immediately call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.

ORIGINAL:

A man described as a Caucasian male with a dark complexion in his mid-twenties went into the Bank of Commerce located at 1730 West Broadway around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Idaho Falls Police Department

Idaho Falls Police Department

Idaho Falls Police reports he gave bank tellers a note demanding money. Employees gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, and the man left the bank.

“We are very proud of our employees. They followed the protocol to the letter," said Tom Romrell, President and CEO of the Bank of Commerce. "The fact that no one was harmed speaks to their understanding of policies and safe execution of procedures. That makes us very pleased. Because of their efforts, the police will be able to do a proper investigation. We have full faith in our partners at the Idaho Falls Police Department and we know they will do everything they can to apprehend this young man and hold him responsible.”

Romrell also wanted to assure the public and patrons of the bank that their security systems are fully functional and the bank plans to reopen the Broadway location sometime this afternoon.

One camera at the teller counter just so happened to be having functionality issues at the time of the robbery.

“This was just a coincidental case where one camera was not functioning properly at a very inopportune time," said Romrell. "Our cameras are checked weekly and we take that process very seriously. The camera is in the process of being repaired.”

Romrell said the security system will be fully functional upon reopening this afternoon.

Police are asking for your help identifying the man.

If anyone has information, please call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.