Police to take back unwanted prescription drugs

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can dispose of your potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs this weekend for free.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners offers this anonymous service with no questions asked.

This is the fifteenth time these organizations have offered this opportunity to help prevent pill abuse and theft.

There are multiple locations across eastern Idaho that you can bring your pills for disposal on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The DEA doesn't accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

Below is a list of locations. To look up locations in your area, go HERE.

Idaho Falls Police Department

Bonneville County Court House

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Patriot Field at the corner of Ash and Francis in Blackfoot

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Fat Cats in Rexburg

Rexburg Police Department

St. Anthony Police Department

St. Anthony City Hall Building

Jackson Police Department

Preston Police Department

Preston City Office

(The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police have a collection box permanently located in the Courthouse lobby. This weekend, that collection box will be at the Earth Day Celebration at Tautphaus Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

When the results of the 14 DEA Take Back Days for the Pacific Northwest are combined, DEA and its state, local and tribal law-enforcement and community partners removed 402,928 pounds of medication from circulation.

Since the program began eight years ago, over 9 million pounds – more than 4,500 tons of prescription medications – have been collected nationwide.