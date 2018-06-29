KIFI Top Story

Regional rescue teams join Madison County search for Utah teen

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 08:39 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 08:52 AM MDT

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search along the Teton River below the former Teton Dam site for a missing Utah teenager.  

14-year-old Justin Keith Grass was reported missing Sunday, June 24, while swimming.

Search and Rescue teams from Fremont and Bingham County have been assisting in the search since last weekend.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said the Great Basin K9 and Search and Rescue and Snake River Search joined the effort.  

