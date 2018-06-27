Search continues for teen who disappeared while swimming near Teton Dam

Search continues for missing teen

NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6/26/18: The search for 14-year-old Justin Keith Grass continued Monday.

The Utah teenager has been missing since Sunday when he was swimming near the old Teton Dam site Sunday with two other boys and disappeared.

Due to the lack of cell phone service in the area, it took awhile for the people he was with to get in contact with law enforcement.

There is a public road to get down to the river, but the base of the search is being done on private property.

Boats, drones and aircrafts are being used to search for Grass, and there have been some difficulties during the search.

“This is a remote area, but I have to say I’m very proud of the emergency personnel, the first responders who have come out and helped," said Bart Quayle, Chief Deputy Madison County Sheriffs Office. "We’ve really been able to work as a team, and it’s gone fairly well considering the difficult region we’re in.”

Officials say they will continue to search as long as weather permits.

Law enforcement agencies from Madison and Fremont County are involved in the search.

The Bingham County Sheriffs Office provided boats Monday and volunteers with drones and aircrafts came out as well.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m. Monday: Madison County Chief Deputy Bart Quayle said Monday night, that multiple local agencies are searching for a missing Utah swimmer in the Teton River.

Quayle said 14-year old Justin Keith Grass of Sandy, Utah, was swimming near the old Teton Dam site Sunday with two other boys, when he disappeared. Madison County dispatch received the call from the two boys about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, but the boys had to hike 45 minutes to an hour up out of the canyon to make contact.

Crews have searched all day Monday and will search until dark. No sign of a body has been located. Quayle said crews will search again Tuesday and all week until they find the body of Grass.

Grass is six-foot-two and 135 pounds. His parents are at the site of the search area.

Quayle said Bonneville County and Jefferson County have both aided with boats. Madison County and Fremont County are leading the search with the help of deputies and search and rescue groups from several agencies.

----------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Madison County Deputies are searching for a teenage boy who disappeared while swimming in the Teton River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the boy was swimming in the river with a friend when he disappeared. The friend then called the police.

Officials said the search is being conducted near the site of the old Teton Dam. That's where the young man was last seen.

Out of respect for the boy's family, the Madison County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing his name at this time.

Search and rescue personnel from Madison and Fremont counties are helping to find the boy. They're using boats and life flight, but so far they've had no luck recovering the body.