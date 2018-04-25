"What Were You Wearing?" Exhibit showcases outfits of sexual assault victims

Sexual assault awareness movement on display

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local take on a national exhibit is on display in Rexburg, answering the question of what victims of sexual assaults were wearing when they were attacked.

The national exhibit, which started in 2013, is inspired by a poem.

The exhibit shows replicated clothes from the Family Crisis Center next to real stories from victims.

The goal of the exhibit is for an understanding that sexual violence is never provoked by the clothing worn by victims.

"Some of the typical myths include what were you wearing that puts the blame on the victim in that they were asking to get assaulted by their outfit choice or if you haven't been drinking that much it wouldn't have happened, or if you haven't been in that certain situation," said Julie Leavitt, public awareness coordinator at the Family Crisis Center. "The only reason sexual assaults ever happen is because one individual chooses to violate another."

The Family Crisis Center said that even though these stories come from all across the country, almost all of them are applicable to the type of violence that happens in southeastern Idaho.

"Earlier this year, I reached out to the creator of it and asked if we could bring it here. She said yes. She sent us a lot of stories that they had from their survivors and so a lot of these stories could apply to anyone. We didn't feel a need to change them because they are so applicable to where we are," said Leavitt.

The free exhibit is open through Thursday night. It is located inside the Hemming Village foyer at 160 W. 2nd S. There is a content warning and the Family Crisis Center asks that you utilize self-care as needed and contact the Family Crisis Center for support at (208) 356-0065.

"I invite everyone to come learn about this. You can never know too much about this topic. At some point in your life, you already know a survivor of this or you know a survivor of this. The best thing you can do is to know how to be there for them and know how to help them," said Leavitt.