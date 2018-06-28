Zaycon Fresh closes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The popular meat delivery service, Zaycon Fresh closed for business this week, which has outraged many people.

The company based out of Spokane, Washington announced June 25 that it was "suspending business operations." Many customers say that the company, which famous for selling its meat right out the back of their trucks, gave them little to no warning.

The Better Business Bureau encourages people who have made orders and have not received them, to possibly contact their credit or debit card companies to try to cancel the charges or try to get refunds.

"Just because a business closes down," said Jeremy Johnson, the Eastern Idaho marketplace manager for the BBB. "If they do not file bankruptcy they are required by law to give you your money back or to give you the goods that they had promised."

The BBB also says that it's rating with the agency is now a nr because it does not rate businesses that are out of business.