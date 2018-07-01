Local teenager earns every Boy Scout badge

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Rigby teenager has accomplished a huge goal. Skyler Beckstead earned every merit badge the Boy Scouts have to offer.

He says it's been a goal since he was just a cub scout. The last one he had to earn was the scuba diving badge. He got about a week ago

"All the merit badges definitely aren't created equal. There's some you can probably do in an afternoon and some that take a long time. Scuba diving you have to do the certification which took about a month," says Beckstead.

Only about 367 people have earned all the badges.