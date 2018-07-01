News

Local teenager earns every Boy Scout badge

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 05:28 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 05:28 PM MDT

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Rigby teenager has accomplished a huge goal.  Skyler Beckstead earned every merit badge the Boy Scouts have to offer.

He says it's been a goal since he was just a cub scout. The last one he had to earn was the scuba diving badge. He got about a week ago

"All the merit badges definitely aren't created equal. There's some you can probably do in an afternoon and some that take a long time. Scuba diving you have to do the certification which took about a month," says Beckstead.

Only about 367 people have earned all the badges.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories