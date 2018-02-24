Man who made social media threats now in custody

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man who made serious threats against the lives of others on social media was arrested in Idaho Falls Friday.



Idaho Falls Police took Zachery Rish, 26, into custody at around 1:20 p.m.



Police were notified of a post on Rish's Facebook profile late Friday morning which stated he was not afraid to go to jail for killing people.



Risch was questioned by officers at his home where they found Rish in possession of drugs.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and disturbing the peace.

In a statement, police said, " Idaho Falls Police take threats of harm to others very seriously, no matter how they are made. Police urge the public to report posts on social media (in) which threats are made on the lives of others."



Police recommend taking a screen shot of the post or posts and immediately calling Idaho Falls Public Safety dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

