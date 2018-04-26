Chubbuck police investigating use of counterfeit money

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chubbuck police are investigating the use of counterfeit money at the Pine Ridge Mall.

According to Chubbuck police chief Bill Guiberson, $2,400 worth of counterfeit $100 bills were used at the mall on Sunday.

Police are looking for four suspects in the case. Three of the suspects are male and are described as having dark complexions and a taller build. The fourth suspect is a female, about 25-30 years of age, and a shorter, thin build.

Chubbuck police are investigating and working with other area law enforcement, as well as the U.S. Secret Service, who has jurisdiction over counterfeit cases.

Anyone with information that could help, call Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172.