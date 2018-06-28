HIV Testing Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Today is Wednesday, June 27th. To most, it's just another day in the summer heat, but at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, and medical centers around the country, the day means a whole lot more.

The 27th of June marks National HIV Testing Day. A day when health clinics all around the country take some time to address one of the most feared infections in the world.

HIV is not what it once was. There was a period in the late 80's and early 90's when the diagnosis was a death sentence, but not anymore. The disease is now considered treatable, but still not curable.

More than 200 people in Southeastern Idaho are living with the virus, and health providers are working to bring that number down.

Today places like S.I.P.H. offered free testing, giving people an opportunity to know where they stand. The CDC estimates that 1 out of 7 people living with HIV aren't aware they have it.

There are some causes that seem to have brought about a slight rise in the frequency of HIV, such as intravenous drug use and of course unprotected sex. Still, there is the hope that these numbers can be brought down.

S.I.P.H. offers free testing every three months. It is recommended that everyone gets tested at least once, and dependent upon your lifestyle, potential even once a year.