New program looks for citizen scientists to document bumble bees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Fish and Game along with the Pacific Northwest Bumble Bee Atlas Project are looking for people to help them document bees around the Pacific Northwest.

Anyone with a camera and computer can become a citizen scientist to help map bumble bee populations which have seen a decline in recent years.

The Pacific Northwest is home to nearly 30 species of recognizable bees, with many of them facing an uncertain future.

If you would like to take part in this project you can find more information here.