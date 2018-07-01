New state law gets specific about driving in the left lane

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People driving too slow in the left lane, it annoys everyone. Now it's grounds for a ticket in the state of Idaho.

A new took effect today that aims to cut down or eliminate driving too slow in the left lane, disrupting traffic or preventing other vehicles from traveling the speed limit.

Drivers are supposed to use the left lane only for passing, but that is largely ignored, as many drivers will stay in the lane.

Idaho state police Sargent David Noyes told me that he believes this law will be hard to enforce, mostly because it is hard to determine whether a vehicle was traveling at these low speeds intentionally.