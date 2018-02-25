One of Rexburg's earliest retail stores to close

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Iconic Rexburg retailer Porter's Craft and Frame has announced plans to permanently close its doors. Owners Chuck and Linda Porter made the announcement in a letter delivered to customers Saturday.

The owners announced both the Rexburg and Idaho Falls locations will be closing.

Chuck and Linda Porter

"We have had a wonderful career experience in the stores and we will miss the personal relationships with associates and customers," said Chuck Porter.

The Porters are retiring after more than 40 years.

Porter’s began as a bookstore that was a sideline to Arthur Porter’s newspaper and printing business.

Starting in 1916, the business occupied one storefront in the six-storefront building that is now Porter’sin Rexburg, with Arthur’s other businesses in the back. After World War II, Arthur’s youngest son, Warren, bought the bookstore and added a Ben Franklin variety store next door. In the succeeding years, the store in Rexburg expanded and changed its merchandise mix to meet the needs of the community it serves.

The letter announced the beginning of a retirement sale beginning March 1st at both stores, College Avenue in Rexburg and at the corner of Hitt and 25th Street in Idaho Falls.

The store will be closed Monday, Feb. 26 through Wednesday, Feb. 28 to prepare for the sale.

Porters' son, Mark, opened a successful office supply store, also headquartered in Rexburg. That store is not connected to Porter's Craft and Frame and its operations will not be affected by the retirement sale.