Conservation program saves energy in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello officials say a conservation investment may turn dividends.

In the second year of an Idaho Power Company energy efficiency program, called Wastewater Energy Efficiency Cohort, the city spent $974.88. The investment in the Water Pollution Control facility resulted in saving over 200,000 kilowatt hours of electricity.

"To put it another way, we were able to conserve enough power to light up 17 average homes in Idaho for a year," said Jon Herrick, WPC Superintendent. "The reduction in electricity use will also lead to an estimated $10,000 in operation savings."

As part of the program, facility staff were shown how to identify and implement energy conserving opportunities.

"For example, the phosphorus removal upgrade provided the facility with new equipment that is more energy efficient, helping to reduce the plant's power usage," said Herrick. "We've also adjusted blower amperages, pump times, and other little things that lead to decreases in our use."

In one year, the facility slashed consumption by over 270,000 kilowatt hours, the equivalent of 22 homes.

The WPC department treats approximately 7.5 million gallons of wastewater per day from the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck.