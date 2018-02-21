ITD approves additional Northgate Interchange funds

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department is writing an agreement that will direct an additional $4.6 million to the Northgate Interchange in Pocatello.

The interchange was originally estimated to cost $8.4 million, but the design was changed to meet anticipated traffic demands. The new design includes longer ramps, a wider bridge deck, and traffic signals.

The total cost of the overall project is now estimated at $31 million. ITD's total share is around $8 million.

The interchange is being funded through a public-private partnership between the ITD, the cities of Chubbuck and Pocatello, Bannock County, Bannock Transportation Planning Organization, the Pocatello Development Authority and Millennial Development.

The board authorized ITD to enter into an agreement that funds an additional $4.6 million in construction costs, bringing the total cost of the interchange to $12.5 million. Funding was made available by delaying a locally sponsored project of $2.6 million and another $2 million ITD project in the area.

Once complete, the project will provide new connections on both sides of Interstate 15 for residents in Pocatello and Chubbuck. ITD will build the interchange. Local agencies and private developers will build several miles of connecting roads and acquire right-of-way.

Work is expected to begin on local roads this spring and on the interchange this summer.